Sleeping With Someone Who Doesn’t Live In The Same Home is Illegal in England

According to legislation that went into effect at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, it’s now illegal for people in England to have sexual relations with anyone who doesn’t live in the same household.

From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a "gathering" between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal. https://t.co/aEiGIoweee pic.twitter.com/b0KZBACSQ4

According to Yahoo Finance:

“Previously, going to another person’s home to have sex would have been a breach of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but now both parties could technically be prosecuted under the law. Having sex in public is already illegal.

Only those with a “reasonable excuse” are permitted to meet in a private place.

This includes elite athletes, those attending a funeral, those caring for a vulnerable person and people who need childcare.

The amended bill reads: “No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living.”