Sleeping With Someone Who Doesn’t Live In The Same Home is Illegal in England
According to legislation that went into effect at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, it’s now illegal for people in England to have sexual relations with anyone who doesn’t live in the same household.
From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a "gathering" between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal. https://t.co/aEiGIoweee pic.twitter.com/b0KZBACSQ4
— Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 31, 2020
According to Yahoo Finance:
“Previously, going to another person’s home to have sex would have been a breach of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but now both parties could technically be prosecuted under the law. Having sex in public is already illegal.
Only those with a “reasonable excuse” are permitted to meet in a private place.
This includes elite athletes, those attending a funeral, those caring for a vulnerable person and people who need childcare.
The amended bill reads: “No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living.”
Someone’s already found a loophole…
Indoors, I should add. The government is happy for you to have sex with up to 5 other people in your garden https://t.co/XrG27Fv9Kg
— The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 31, 2020