Listen Live

Sleeping With Someone Who Doesn’t Live In The Same Home is Illegal in England

Wow

By Funny, Morning Show

According to legislation that went into effect at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, it’s now illegal for people in England to have sexual relations with anyone who doesn’t live in the same household.

According to Yahoo Finance:

“Previously, going to another person’s home to have sex would have been a breach of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but now both parties could technically be prosecuted under the law. Having sex in public is already illegal.

Only those with a “reasonable excuse” are permitted to meet in a private place.

This includes elite athletes, those attending a funeral, those caring for a vulnerable person and people who need childcare.

The amended bill reads: “No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living.”

Someone’s already found a loophole…

Related posts

Floyd Mayweather Offers to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

Drive-In Theatres and Batting Cages to Open This Week

WATCH: Black Bear’s Hilarious Reaction to Getting Caught Breaking into a Car

Rock 95’s 30 Seconds Song Challenge

Toronto Man Gets Canada Post Package 8 Years After He Ordered It

Air Canada Offering Fully Refundable Tickets That Don’t Expire

Japan Will Pay You To Visit This Summer

Budweiser Stage to Launch At-Home Concert Series

WATCH: John Malkovich Gives Preschool Graduation Speech