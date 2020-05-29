Music Industry Calls For ‘Black Out Tuesday’ On June 2

The music industry is reacting to the death of George Floyd by joining the campaign of ‘Black Out Tuesday’ – “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community.”

The killing of George Floyd has created nationwide protests including many celebrities and music industry companies. Columbia Records, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Sony Music have all spoken out.

An image for a music industry “Black Out Tuesday” with the #TheShowMustBePaused has been circulating on social media since Friday. This would be seen as “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.”

The Rolling Stones also tweeted in solidarity:

Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie stand with all who object to racism, violence or bigotry.#theshowmustbepaused #blacklivesmatter — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) June 1, 2020

