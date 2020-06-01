Drive-In Theatres and Batting Cages to Open This Week

A few new activities can be added to your quarantine approved list as of this week. Ontario has announced Drive-in theatres, batting cages, and backcountry camping.

In a news release on May 30, the province announced theatres in existence before May 29 can reopen starting on the 31st, with restrictions in place.

Drive-Ins will bring in port-a-potty’s to cut down on bathroom lines, and will cut the number of cars allowed in at a time by half to better enforce social distancing.

No word yet on which movies will be available.

Doug Ford also announced batting cages will be allowed to open as of May 31st, 2020 “so people can start to enjoy the outdoor season”.

Backcountry camping will also be allowed in Ontario parks and on crown lands starting June 1st. This includes access points, paddle and portage routes and hiking trails. No more than five people will be allowed to occupy one camping spot at a time, and advanced registration and reservations will have to be made at most of the Provincial Parks.