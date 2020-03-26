Listen Live

Fender Offering Three Months Free Guitar Lessons

"We’re all going to be spending more time inside — so we might as well make some noise."

Fender is stepping up and offering music fans who are looking for something to do with their time at home free guitar lessons.

They are offering three-month subscriptions to the first 100,000 new subscribers to their Fender Play platform. It usually costs about $10 a month to join and provides instructional videos to teach guitar, bass, and ukulele.

Go to the Fender Play website to get your free code.

