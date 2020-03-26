Elton John To Host Concert For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Elton John announced March 25, his birthday, that he would be hosting a worldwide benefit concert to help support health care workers during this global pandemic. It will feature artists doing remote concerts including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

Viewers can make donations throughout the show, which will be livestreamed on Fox on Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. That’s the same time that the iHeart Radio Music Awards were supposed to air, but were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Elton John is one of many artists who have had to cancel shows due to the coronavirus.