Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

October 20, 1970, ‘Your Song’ by Elton John was released to the world. Elton John wrote it with his lyricist partner Bernie Taupin. The duo worked together in that Bernie would come up with the lyrics and Elton would create a melody to go with the words.

Bernie said: “I think he’s a borderline genius. He’s an amazing musician, an incredible writer. He’s just got a natural flair for melody.”

He continued: “It was one of the first songs we wrote. When we really got locked into writing. And when we had really honed our craft after writing all these sort of early bits and pieces that never surfaced.

“I wrote that song one morning when Elton and I shared an apartment in Northwood Hills just outside of London. And I remember writing it as I was having breakfast. The original lyric had tea-stains on it.

“Elton wrote it the same day. We went into the room where the piano was and just hammered it out.

“The great thing about that song is that the naiveté of it is truly honest. It’s real. It’s not somebody pretending to write a song that is simple and naïve. It is a simple, naïve song.

“And,” he added, “it still stands up.”



“Your Song”

By Elton John & Bernie Taupin

It’s a little bit funny, this feelin’ inside

I’m not one of those who can easily hide

I don’t have much money, but boy, if I did

I’d buy a big house where we both could liv

If I was a sculptor, but then again, no

Or a man who makes potions in a travelin’ show

Oh, I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do

My gift is my song and this one’s for you

And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss

Well, a few of the verses, well, they’ve got me quite cross

But the sun’s been quite kind while I wrote this song

It’s for people like you that keep it turned on

So excuse me forgettin’, but these things I do

You see, I’ve forgotten if they’re green or they’re blue

Anyway, the thing is, what I really mean

Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen

And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world