Canadians To Sing ‘Courage’ By The Tragically Hip On Thursday Night

Italy has serenaded us from balconies, and now it’s time for Canadians to sing their positivity from the rooftops.

The call is out for all Canadians to take to the porches, balconies and windows on Thursday night at 6 pm EST, and sing “Courage” by The Tragically Hip.

Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it’s time for #Canada to “Sing From the Rooftops”

This Mar. 26 at 6pm EST let’s all sing, play, dance whatever to “Courage” by @thehipdotcom

The hope is that the lyridcs of Gord Downie, whose courage knew no bounds, will instil hope in all who hear it.

So join your neighbours (and Rock 95!) at 6 PM, and belt it out at the top of your lungs!

“Courage….it couldn’t come at a worse time”