WATCH: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John & More Perform From Their Homes
During One World: Together At Home Concert
Saturday night brought together artists from all over the world. One World: Together At Home recognized the frontline workers during Covid-19 through music. $127.9 million US has been raised in support of healthcare workers to fight the pandemic.
ICYMI: Watch some of the performances below.
The Rolling Stones performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
YouTube / Global Citizen
Check out Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”
YouTube / Global Citizen
Paul McCartney performed “Lady Madonna.”
YouTube / Global Citizen
Here’s Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day singing what we’re all thinking: “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”
YouTube / Global Citizen
What were your favourite performances?
Main Image via Twitter / @GlblCtzn