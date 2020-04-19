Listen Live

WATCH: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John & More Perform From Their Homes

During One World: Together At Home Concert

By Music, Videos

Saturday night brought together artists from all over the world. One World: Together At Home recognized the frontline workers during Covid-19 through music. $127.9 million US has been raised in support of healthcare workers to fight the pandemic.

ICYMI: Watch some of the performances below.

The Rolling Stones performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”


YouTube / Global Citizen

Check out Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”


YouTube / Global Citizen

Paul McCartney performed “Lady Madonna.”


YouTube / Global Citizen

Here’s Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day singing what we’re all thinking: “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”


YouTube / Global Citizen

What were your favourite performances?

Main Image via Twitter / @GlblCtzn

