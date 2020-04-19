WATCH: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John & More Perform From Their Homes

Saturday night brought together artists from all over the world. One World: Together At Home recognized the frontline workers during Covid-19 through music. $127.9 million US has been raised in support of healthcare workers to fight the pandemic.

The Rolling Stones performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”



Check out Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”



Paul McCartney performed “Lady Madonna.”



Here’s Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day singing what we’re all thinking: “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”



