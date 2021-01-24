Listen Live

Everything Must Go From Guinness World Records Museum

The Niagara Museum is closed it's doors after 42 years.

The Guinness World Records Museum opened it’s doors in 1978, and was an instant attraction on the Niagara Falls strip, I even remember visiting the museum one family vacation when we were kids, and it was one of those classic attractions. The ones filled with the weird and wonderful.

Well after 42 years, the weird and wonderful could be coming into your home due to the museum closing in September, leaving all the exhibits in need of a home. Your home.

There is an auction live now for some of those famous displays!

You can see all that’s available HERE!

Here are a few of the exhibits up for grabs!

