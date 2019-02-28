Driver Fined $100 after Car Leaves Phallic Shape in Snow

A woman from Tennessee is being fined by a homeowner’s association after her car left a ‘penis shape’ in the snow.

She was originally sent the $100 fine and told there was a problem involving her ‘car and snow’. After a few back and forth emails, she was sent the picture of the phallic shape left in the parking space outside her home.

In the email she shared with The Drive, the HOA says:

“Your car, specifically the Honda, left this offensive image on the ground after you left, I believe you will see why we have had complaints about it. One of our residents took the photo and reported it to us out of concern for our younger residents.”

Kathryn, the owner of the Honda, says she was no way she was paying the fine for something that was so far out of her control, and threatened legal action if it was to go through. The HOA said they would not pursue it due to not having by-laws to support the fine.