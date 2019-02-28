Listen Live

Watch: A New Trailer For ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Has Arrived

Dark Phoenix Is Set For Release On June 7th

The latest trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has arrived and it’s full of fury, with action-packed battles as Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey grapples with control.

The clip shows Grey as she struggles to gain control of her power, hurting the people around her. Eventually, the other X-Men have to step in and battle against one of their own, as Professor X (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), and Storm (Alexandra Shipp) swoop in to save the day.

Watch the latest trailer for Dark Phoenix below.

Dark Phoenix is set for release on June 7th via Fox.

