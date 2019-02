Well…. to be honest you might not want to know. Among the regular ingredients in one, researchers we’re not expecting to see.

A study done by US PIRG tested 5 wines, and 15 beers for Glyphosate, which is literally an herbicide found most commonly in Roundup. and unfortunately found it in 19 out of 20 tested products.

The Daily Mail says “Glyphosate – the most common herbicide in the world and an ingredient in the weed killer Roundup – is a probable human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization.” So….. What does all of this mean? PIRG spoke to USA Today and had this to say “The levels of glyphosate we found are not necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning given the potential health risks”

So maybe we should start pouring our beer on the lawn? I’m not sure where to go from here.. all I know is I wont be drinking these beers again….