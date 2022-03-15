Def Leppard Will Be in A Netflix Movie

Keep an eye out for Def Leppard in Netflix’s upcoming movie called The Bank of Dave. They posted a picture of them on set to their social media accounts earlier this week with the hashtag #bankofdavefilm

The film is described as a feel-good romantic comedy that’s based on the real-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, who was a working-class man turned self-made millionaire from Burnley, U.K. he set up a community bank to help local businesses in the city.

There’s no word on how much of a role Def Leppard plays in the film, but it’s pretty clear from the photo that they’ll be performing a song or two.

The Bank of Dave is apparently set to be released on Netflix by Christmas.