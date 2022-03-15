Listen Live

Def Leppard Will Be in A Netflix Movie

'The Bank of Dave' should be released by Christmas

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Films, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

Keep an eye out for Def Leppard in Netflix’s upcoming movie called The Bank of Dave. They posted a picture of them on set to their social media accounts earlier this week with the hashtag #bankofdavefilm

The film is described as a feel-good romantic comedy that’s based on the real-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, who was a working-class man turned self-made millionaire from Burnley, U.K. he set up a community bank to help local businesses in the city.

There’s no word on how much of a role Def Leppard plays in the film, but it’s pretty clear from the photo that they’ll be performing a song or two.

The Bank of Dave is apparently set to be released on Netflix by Christmas.

