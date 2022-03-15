Listen Live

*Watch* Chicago Prepares For St. Patrick’s Day By Dyeing Their River Green

This Thursday We should Have a high of 16

By Funny, Morning Show
Photo Courtesy of Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A great tradition continues in Chicago with the green-dyed Chicago River. Is it just food colouring? Sort of. The local plumbers union is the group responsible for this every year and the concoction is made up of a few different things plumbers put in water to detect leaks. It’s a sight to see every year and the river should stay green for about 48 hours. St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Thursday this year, and here in Barrie, we are expecting a high around 16 degrees.

