Kiss’ Paul Stanley Ranked his Top 11 Lead Singers of All Time

Everyone’s got their own opinion about who the best singers are in Rock and Roll but some may argue that Paul Stanley may be a but more qualified than most.

He shared his list of who he thinks are the top 11 lead singers of all time on Twitter.

The Best Lead Singers Of All Time?? How about 11 off the top of my head…

1)Robert Plant

2)Steve Marriott

3)Freddie Mercury

4)David Ruffin

5)Rod Stewart

6)Paul Rodgers

7)Janis Joplin

8)Steve Perry

9)Brad Delp

10) Brian Johnson

10)Lou Gramm

11) Ann Wilson pic.twitter.com/2SLlUX2ClA — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 15, 2022

(cover photo via Phil Konstantin on Wikipedia)