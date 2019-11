CP Holiday Train Coming Through Barrie Friday

The CP Holiday Train has made its way across Canada every year for 21 years, raising money, food and awareness for local food banks.

The train will make a stop in Midhurst/Springwater this Friday at 12:15 pm at Anne Street North and Wenden Court. The free concert featuring Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo will run from 12:30 to 12:55pm.

Since the CP Holiday Train’s inaugural trip in 1999 more than $15.8 million has been raised and 4.5 million pounds of food collected for local food banks across Canada.