Listen Live

Watch: 17-year-old shocks crowd with drum skills at The Killers’ show after Brandon Flowers pulls him on stage

JAYSON VEREBAY TOOK OVER RONNIE VANUCCI JR.'S SEAT BEHIND THE KIT

By Entertainment

The Killers performed at the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale this weekend, when a local teenager stole the show.

Frontman Brandon Flowers brought Jayson Verebay on stage in front of 35,000 people to play the drums during the Sam’s Town track “For Reasons Unknown.” Verebay caught Flowers’ attention, as he was holding a sign asking to play with the band, wowing the crowd when he took over Ronnie Vanucci Jr.’s seat behind the drum kit.

Check out a clip from the performance below.

 

 

Related posts

Somebody paid Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend via Cameo

Listen: The Lumineers cover ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ For Holdiay Spotify Singles

Neil Young’s previously unreleased album ‘Homegrown’ set to arrive after 45 years

Spirit of the West frontman John Mann has died at age 57

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix in December

Listen: Coldplay releases new tracks ‘Daddy’ and ‘Champion of the World’

Kiss Played a Show For Great White Sharks…and Eight Humans

Mötley Crüe Confirm Reunion, Destroy “Cessation of Touring” Contract

Ozzy Osbourne Set To Perform At AMAs This Weekend