Watch: 17-year-old shocks crowd with drum skills at The Killers’ show after Brandon Flowers pulls him on stage

The Killers performed at the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale this weekend, when a local teenager stole the show.

Frontman Brandon Flowers brought Jayson Verebay on stage in front of 35,000 people to play the drums during the Sam’s Town track “For Reasons Unknown.” Verebay caught Flowers’ attention, as he was holding a sign asking to play with the band, wowing the crowd when he took over Ronnie Vanucci Jr.’s seat behind the drum kit.

Check out a clip from the performance below.