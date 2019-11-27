Who Knew Watching Ice Melt was so Exciting?

We partnered with Jacuzzi Barrie to give away a brand new Sanctuary 2 Full Spectrum Infared Sauna. The contest was pretty simple, guess how long it would take for a block of ice 40″x”24″x”5″ to melt in a sauna. We set the sauna at 140° Fahrenheit (about 60° Celcius), which is the average temperature you’d set an infared sauna.

It took 10 hours, 4 minutes and 52 seconds.

Bill Rogers from Innisfil was the winner! He guessed 600 minutes (10 hours). His guess was the closest without going over.