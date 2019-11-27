Listen Live

Who Knew Watching Ice Melt was so Exciting?

Thanks to everyone for submitting guesses and taking part!

By Contests

We partnered with Jacuzzi Barrie to give away a brand new Sanctuary 2 Full Spectrum Infared Sauna. The contest was pretty simple, guess how long it would take for a block of ice 40″x”24″x”5″ to melt in a sauna. We set the sauna at 140° Fahrenheit (about 60° Celcius), which is the average temperature you’d set an infared sauna.

It took 10 hours, 4 minutes and 52 seconds.

Bill Rogers from Innisfil was the winner! He guessed 600 minutes (10 hours). His guess was the closest without going over.

Related posts

Rock 95’s Ice Melt Giveaway

Debt Free Fridays

The 10th Annual Undie 500

Rock 95 Safe Cracker

Keys to the Mustang

Rock95’s Hockeyfest Contest for FREE Registration

3rd Annual Rock 95 Rock Paper Scissors Invitational!

Rock 95’s Why Mom Rocks Contest

Rock 95’s 5th Annual Easter Keg Hunt