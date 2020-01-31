Colombia Facing Environmental Crisis Because Pablo Escobar’s Hippos Keep Pooping All Over the Country

As the head of the Medellin Cartel, it’s no surprise that Pablo Escobar had a lot of money. He had so much money that us regular folks couldn’t even fathom how much he spent on luxuries like yachts, private planes, his own go-kart track, and tons of exotic animals.

After he died in 1993, most of his exotic pets were relocated to zoos around the world, but for some reason the hippos were left to roam freely around Colombia and they did lots of mating.

They did so much mating that Colombia is facing an environmental crisis because the hippos are pooping EVERYWHERE and poisoning waterholes and rivers.