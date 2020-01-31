Listen Live

Colombia Facing Environmental Crisis Because Pablo Escobar’s Hippos Keep Pooping All Over the Country

More money than any of us would know what to do with

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

As the head of the Medellin Cartel, it’s no surprise that Pablo Escobar had a lot of money. He had so much money that us regular folks couldn’t even fathom how much he spent on luxuries like yachts, private planes, his own go-kart track, and tons of exotic animals.

After he died in 1993, most of his exotic pets were relocated to zoos around the world, but for some reason the hippos were left to roam freely around Colombia and they did lots of mating.

They did so much mating that Colombia is facing an environmental crisis because the hippos are pooping EVERYWHERE and poisoning waterholes and rivers.

[via Gizmodo]

Related posts

Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

World Record 70-Layer Dip Weighs Over 1000 Pounds

Hotel Offers Free Stay for Next 18 Years to People who Make A Baby There This Valentine’s Day

WATCH: Family Loses Family Feud Canada After Funny Answer

Adam Driver Returns To SNL

Snake Vs Dog — The Result You Want

WATCH: Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer Denied Entry into Band’s Rehearsal

Canada’s Wonderland Hiring for Thousands of Positions This Spring

An Interesting Bet For The SUPER BIG Game