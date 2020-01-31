We Can Now Nominate Who We Want On The 5 Dollar Note!

We have had a lot of predicting and coming up with recommendations for the new 5 dollar Canadian Note, and the time has finally come!

Although a few rules have been released, one big one, that they had been holding out on us.

The nominee needs to have been dead for 25 years at least. So Gord Downie is NOT an option. Although I feel like Terry Fox was the first choice for many, and with this rule, appears he should have the most nominations.

March 11th is the deadline so head to the link and nominate now

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/

See the full list of rules here:

Call for nominations

Tell us which iconic Canadian you’d like to see on our next $5 bank note.

Nominees must meet these basic criteria:

They are a Canadian by birth or naturalization who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, achievement, or distinction in any field, benefiting the people of Canada, or in the service of Canada.

They have been deceased for at least 25 years (before March 11, 1995).

They are not a fictional character.

The deadline for submitting nominations is March 11, 2020.

You can submit up to five names in one submission form.

You can also explain why you nominated an individual and provide images or symbols you associate with them.

You can return if you want to submit more than one form.

The above rules are posted online from The Bank of Canada.