Listen Live

Goalie FIGHT! Old Time Hockey

Old Time Hockey!

By Funny, Host Blogs, Sports

The Battle of Alberta continues to rage on. This bad blood has existed forever however began to boil a few weeks ago when Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk had a bit a spat and disagreement on the ice. It’s great to see a heated rivalry in today’s NHL. This is the kind of hockey I grew up with and love to see. This is entertainment.

Take a look at last night’s matchup which resulted in a rare, extremely coveted, goalie fight.

The next time these two teams play it will be the last game of the year, on April 4th.

Imagine A Battle of Alberta in the playoffs?

Related posts

We Can Now Nominate Who We Want On The 5 Dollar Note!

Winterfest 2020

Liam Gallagher Is Hinting at Something For January 31st

February Blues XXIII

Let’s Talk Day

Kobe Bryant — A Man Who God Couldn’t Wait To Meet

Adam Driver Returns To SNL

Snake Vs Dog — The Result You Want

Super Pool