Goalie FIGHT! Old Time Hockey

The Battle of Alberta continues to rage on. This bad blood has existed forever however began to boil a few weeks ago when Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk had a bit a spat and disagreement on the ice. It’s great to see a heated rivalry in today’s NHL. This is the kind of hockey I grew up with and love to see. This is entertainment.

Take a look at last night’s matchup which resulted in a rare, extremely coveted, goalie fight.

The next time these two teams play it will be the last game of the year, on April 4th.

Imagine A Battle of Alberta in the playoffs?