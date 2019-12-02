Listen Live

Canadians Throw Away 540,000 Tonnes of Wrapping Paper Every Christmas

There are some easy alternatives that also help reduce our Holiday waste

By Morning Show

In 2017 the Environmental Group Zero Waste Canada conducted a study into the waste that Canadians create over the Holidays.

More than 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper ends up in landfills after the holidays. They say most of the recyclable materials end up thrown out with the trash.

Avoiding single-use wrapping paper is the key to becoming waste-conscious this holiday season. Here are a few tips and ideas to keep it eco-friendly this year.

Newspaper

Fabric Gift Bags

 

A Jar

 

