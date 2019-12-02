Listen Live

Snoop Dogg released a lullaby album for kids as part of Record Store Day Black Friday

THE ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED DIGITALLY ON DECEMBER 6

By Entertainment

Snoop Dogg has released a lullaby album for children as part of Record Store Day Black Friday.

The new album, which is called Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg, sees Snoop reinterpreting some of his most famous work. According to Clash, the full digital version of the record is set to hit streaming services on December 6th.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg Tracklist:

01 – “Gin and Juice”
02 – “What’s My Name?”
03 – “Beautiful”
04 – “Drop It Like It’s Hot”
05 – “Lay Low”
06 – “Sensual Seduction”
07 – “Young, Wild & Free”
08 – “Snoop’s Upside Ya Head”
09 – “California Roll”
10 – “Trust Me”
11 – “Slow Down”
12 – “Doggy Dogg World”

