Alanis Morissette Announces “Jagged Little Pill” Anniversary Tour and New Album
Let's celebrate and relive the '90s!
Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic Alanis Morissette album Jagged Little Pill and she’s celebrating! Firstly, she’ll be going on an anniversary tour starting next summer. And secondly, she’ll be dropping a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road on May 1, 2020. The Jagged Little Pill Broadway Musical has its opening week this week in New York City.
She only has one Canadian stop on the tour and its July 11, 2020 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates
June 2 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
June 3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
She also released the first single from the new album, “Reasons I Drink.”
The pre-sale for the tour begins Dec. 10 and the general sale will start Dec. 13.
