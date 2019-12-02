Alanis Morissette Announces “Jagged Little Pill” Anniversary Tour and New Album

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic Alanis Morissette album Jagged Little Pill and she’s celebrating! Firstly, she’ll be going on an anniversary tour starting next summer. And secondly, she’ll be dropping a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road on May 1, 2020. The Jagged Little Pill Broadway Musical has its opening week this week in New York City.

She only has one Canadian stop on the tour and its July 11, 2020 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates

June 2 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

June 3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

She also released the first single from the new album, “Reasons I Drink.”

The pre-sale for the tour begins Dec. 10 and the general sale will start Dec. 13.

