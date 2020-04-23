Listen Live

California City’s Plan to Fill Skate Park with Sand to Deter Skateboarders Backfires

When life hands you 37 tonnes of sand...make lemonade...or something like that.

By Funny, Morning Show

One city was having a hard time keeping skateboarders away from a local skate park so they came up with what they thought was a sure fire way to deter them. They were so wrong.

San Clemente, California decided to fill the skate park with 37 tonnes of sand.

 

Well, skateboarders are a crafty and creative bunch. They looked at the sand and thought, this would be a great place to dirt bike.

 

 

