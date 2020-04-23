California City’s Plan to Fill Skate Park with Sand to Deter Skateboarders Backfires
When life hands you 37 tonnes of sand...make lemonade...or something like that.
One city was having a hard time keeping skateboarders away from a local skate park so they came up with what they thought was a sure fire way to deter them. They were so wrong.
San Clemente, California decided to fill the skate park with 37 tonnes of sand.
Well, skateboarders are a crafty and creative bunch. They looked at the sand and thought, this would be a great place to dirt bike.