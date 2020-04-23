Call of Duty: Warzone Will Match Cheaters Up Against Cheaters in New Update

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free to play game that’s immensely popular…among cheaters. The be fair, there are cheaters in every game. Every game has a different way of dealing with them, none as unique as this.

Last week the game’s developer announced that they’ve already banned 70,000 cheaters and have a zero tolerance policy for individuals who continue to cheat going forward.

We've now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We're continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We'll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 13, 2020

You can check out the Activision Blog to see how they plan on dealing with cheaters.

Starting this week players who report suspected cheaters will be notified in-game when that player is banned. They also plan on updating their matchmaking algorithm to match cheaters against each other.

(cover photo via BagoGames flickr)