Bianca Andreescu Becomes First Tennis Player To Win Lou Marsh Award

Awarded each year to the country's top athlete

By Sports

Our Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has just been named 2019’s Lou Marsh trophy recipient. And she’s the first tennis player to win the award.

The Lou Marsh trophy is awarded every year to a Canadian athlete. The winner is selected by a panel of sports journalists from across the country. It was a unanimous vote for Bianca.

She had quite the 2019 season, where she won her first WTA title at the BNP Paribas Open – a Premier Mandatory tournament – and her second at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

And then she later became the first ever Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title in Flushing Meadows, where she beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final.

Congrats, Bianca!

Main Image via Twitter @Bandreescu_

