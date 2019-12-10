Bianca Andreescu Becomes First Tennis Player To Win Lou Marsh Award

Our Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has just been named 2019’s Lou Marsh trophy recipient. And she’s the first tennis player to win the award.

The Lou Marsh trophy is awarded every year to a Canadian athlete. The winner is selected by a panel of sports journalists from across the country. It was a unanimous vote for Bianca.

Game. Set. Lou Marsh. 🏆@Bandreescu_ writes more history, becoming the first tennis player to earn the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. Relive the magic of #SheTheNorth's historic season: pic.twitter.com/LbfTA505jI — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) December 9, 2019

She had quite the 2019 season, where she won her first WTA title at the BNP Paribas Open – a Premier Mandatory tournament – and her second at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

And then she later became the first ever Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title in Flushing Meadows, where she beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final.

Congrats, Bianca!

