WATCH: US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu On Jimmy Fallon

Before returning home to Canada after her historic win at the US Open, Bianca Andresscu is doing lots of press coverage in the States, including a stop to see Jimmy Fallon!

She got shoutouts from our Prime Minister, Shania Twain, the Raptors, the Leafs, but there was one person she was hoping to hear from but didn’t. Drizzy Drake!

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

Watch the interview below:



YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Main Image via YouTube / WTA