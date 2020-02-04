Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Helping Dogs Find Forever Homes

Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi wanted to mark his team’s victory at the Super Bowl as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a unique way. He paid all of the adoption fees at a Kansas City dog shelter. The fee is normally around $150 so he’s now made it possible for families to take dogs home for free.

The perfect way to cap off this great season ‼️ https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi 🇳🇬 (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020

It’s been super successful!

“I’ve never been a champion before,” Nnadi said following the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years. “All the years of me playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life.”

