Listen Live

8 Hilarious Reactions On Twitter To Bianca Andreescu’s Mom

We've been mistaken...her mom actually won the US Open

By Funny, Sports

Our Canadian tennis girl Bianca Andreescu has made us so proud winning the US Open, beating Serena Williams and making history. She now ranks fifth on the Women’s Tennis Association.

But Twitter seems to be super preoccupied with talking about her mom. These are so spot on. Like how can she be this calm?!

Related posts

Kawhi Leonard Shows He Really IS A Fun Guy

Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

One Handed Professional NFL Player