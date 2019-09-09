8 Hilarious Reactions On Twitter To Bianca Andreescu’s Mom

Our Canadian tennis girl Bianca Andreescu has made us so proud winning the US Open, beating Serena Williams and making history. She now ranks fifth on the Women’s Tennis Association.

But Twitter seems to be super preoccupied with talking about her mom. These are so spot on. Like how can she be this calm?!

Bianca Andreescu's mom is deserving of her own Real Housewives franchise. pic.twitter.com/efNWDcU146 — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) September 6, 2019

Bianca Andreescu’s mom looks like she’s in the witness protection program and forgot to tell her husband #USOpen pic.twitter.com/9p8nmMzSI7 — Rachel Smith (@rachelsmitts) September 5, 2019

Bianca’s mom looks like someone is pretending to be Bianca’s mom. Someone check on Bianca’s mom!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2019

Bianca’s mom looks like she’s enduring hour 7 of an excruciating hangover — Yoni Gootgarts (@OfficialYoniG) September 7, 2019

Bianca Andreescu’s mom is giving off some serious Moira Rose vibes. I dig it. pic.twitter.com/dgQiXYx0rd — Michael Morrison (@TheProdigalTwit) September 7, 2019

Why do I get the feeling that Bianca Andreescu’s mom calls everybody, “daaaarling”? #USOpen — @KingstonPete (@KingstonPete) September 5, 2019

