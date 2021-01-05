Arkells Get Featured In TSN Hockey Montage As Canada Goes For Gold In World Juniors

It’s Canada vs. the U.S. tonight with a gold medal on the line with the 2021 World Juniors gold-medal game.

“This day has been marked on all of our calendars since being here,” said Newfoundland’s Alex Newhook whose goal 59 seconds into the game was the reason they beat Russia in the semis. “To finally be here and see that the work we put in is paid off to this point. It’s exciting.”

As Canada plays for gold tonight, TSN did a montage to ‘Eyes on The Prize’ by none other than Hamilton’s own Arkells.

Check it out below:

Go Canada Go!