Have A Listen To The OFFICIAL Canadian World Cup Song

If you’re new to the game of soccer and maybe haven’t followed World Cups in the past, you’re not alone, and one thing you should know is that teams/countries have official songs. This year for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Team Canada actually made the tournament which hasn’t happened in over 30 years. So our team gets a song and it doesn’t take long to fall in love with it. Give it a go.

How long did you last? About a minute in you probably realized that was garbage. That was the last time Canada was in the world cup in 1986, and that was their official song, which was not a joke.

How did the song perform for them? They lost all 3 games they played and scored a collective of 0 goals…so yeah you can start by blaming the song.

The ACTUAL tune for the team this year comes from an Oshawa band, Crown Lands, and although they are doing a cover, not to mention a classic, the way Crown Lands rocks this tune is easy to respect.

First game is next Wednesday, November 23rd against Germany! Let’s hope they perform better than last time, which would mean scoring a single goal, that’s all it would take.