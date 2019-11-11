11-Year-Old Kade Meets Maple Leafs After Last Week’s Viral Birthday Tweet

After Kade’s father tweeted last week about how no one came to his son’s birthday party, the tweet went viral, and on Saturday the Toronto Maple Leafs had a pretty sweet birthday surprise for him: tickets to the game, a birthday party, and a team hangout!

A look at last night’s birthday celebration 🎂 Thank you @AirCanada for helping the Foster family with their trip to Toronto! pic.twitter.com/n8f8BVn4qk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 10, 2019

He got to spend Saturday morning watching them practice:

👋 Kade We’ve got some very special guests in the house for morning skate!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Gfc3Ai8fNB — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 9, 2019

👊 Special thanks to @adidasCA and @DeltaToronto for helping make the celebration even more special! pic.twitter.com/EF5BGahrF3 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 10, 2019

And here he is meeting the guys!

I love a happy ending!