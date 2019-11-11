11-Year-Old Kade Meets Maple Leafs After Last Week’s Viral Birthday Tweet
A birthday to remember after all!
After Kade’s father tweeted last week about how no one came to his son’s birthday party, the tweet went viral, and on Saturday the Toronto Maple Leafs had a pretty sweet birthday surprise for him: tickets to the game, a birthday party, and a team hangout!
A look at last night’s birthday celebration 🎂
Thank you @AirCanada for helping the Foster family with their trip to Toronto! pic.twitter.com/n8f8BVn4qk
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 10, 2019
He got to spend Saturday morning watching them practice:
👋 Kade
We’ve got some very special guests in the house for morning skate!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Gfc3Ai8fNB
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 9, 2019
👊 Special thanks to @adidasCA and @DeltaToronto for helping make the celebration even more special! pic.twitter.com/EF5BGahrF3
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 10, 2019
And here he is meeting the guys!
Meeting the guys.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/MCdvgzLap5
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 9, 2019
I love a happy ending!