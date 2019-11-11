Listen Live

11-Year-Old Kade Meets Maple Leafs After Last Week’s Viral Birthday Tweet

A birthday to remember after all!

After Kade’s father tweeted last week about how no one came to his son’s birthday party, the tweet went viral, and on Saturday the Toronto Maple Leafs had a pretty sweet birthday surprise for him: tickets to the game, a birthday party, and a team hangout!

He got to spend Saturday morning watching them practice:

And here he is meeting the guys!

I love a happy ending!

