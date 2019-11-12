WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Alex Trebek Emotional During ‘Final Jeopardy’

Monday night’s “Jeopardy!” game got unexpectedly emotional.

Alex Trebek has recently revealed that he’s undergoing additional treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and one of the contestants, Dhruv Gaur, knew he wasn’t going to be advancing so he used his answer as a tribute to Trebek.

The category was “Famous Phrases” and the clue was “In the title of a groundbreaking 1980 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these three words follow ‘How the.'”

Gaur’s response was “What is: We love you, Alex!”. Trebek couldn’t hold back the emotion after reading that. Check out the clip below.