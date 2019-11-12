Listen Live

WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Alex Trebek Emotional During ‘Final Jeopardy’

Lovely moment

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Monday night’s “Jeopardy!” game got unexpectedly emotional.

Alex Trebek has recently revealed that he’s undergoing additional treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and one of the contestants, Dhruv Gaur, knew he wasn’t going to be advancing so he used his answer as a tribute to Trebek.

The category was “Famous Phrases” and the clue was “In the title of a groundbreaking 1980 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these three words follow ‘How the.'”

Gaur’s response was “What is: We love you, Alex!”. Trebek couldn’t hold back the emotion after reading that. Check out the clip below.

 

Related posts

WATCH: ‘Kings of Pain’ Get Bitten By Python and Giant Asian Centipede

LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Song ‘Under The Graveyard’

WATCH: Woman Almost Falls into Grand Canyon While Staring at Her Phone

Colin Farrell in talks to play Penguin in ‘The Batman’

Arkells clap back at Doug Ford over Hamilton comments

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s Annual Halloween Candy Challenge

Mansion Selling for $38 Million Comes With Complete Dinosaur Skeleton

Neil Young turned down millions of dollars to tour ‘Harvest’

WATCH: Axl Rose Falls Onstage During Guns N Roses Concert