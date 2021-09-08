Listen Live

Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Arrives

Why hasn't there been a Zeppelin Doc before?

This trailer is garnering a lot of attention because there has never been an official band-sanctioned documentary. Kind of crazy after all these years there has never been a straight Led Zeppelin doc until now. It premiered this past weekend at the Venice Film Festival and now we get a short minute snippet of the upcoming project which has loads of archival footage.

The fact the band has okayed this makes the hype real. Why did they wait all these years, until now? They must be proud of it for some reason.

