Join Cody’s House Youth Centre in partnership with Anahata Yoga from the Heart for Family Yoga , Saturday, September 18th at 10am, at Moondance Organic Gardens in Angus.

Family Yoga will take place outdoors amidst the serene natural surroundings.

Then afterwards, walk the forest trails, visit the chickens and turkeys at the farm, and check out the farmer’s market on site.

There is no cost to participate!