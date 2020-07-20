Baby Red Pandas Arrive At Toronto Zoo For First Time In 24 Years

A red panda gave birth to two baby cubs last week, which makes it the first time a red panda has been pregnant in 24 years.

A video posted to the zoo’s social media shows panda mother Ila caring for the cubs who were born July 14.

We are excited to announce that our red panda Ila gave birth to two healthy cubs in the late afternoon of Tuesday, July 14 🐾 . This is the first red panda pregnancy at the Zoo since 1996, and this is the first offspring for mother Ila with father Suva. #BabyReds pic.twitter.com/TVy1oqRY3U — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) July 17, 2020

In an Instagram statement, the Wildlife Care Keeps say, “Both mom and cubs are doing well. While the first few weeks are critical to the cub’s survival, we are cautiously optimistic based on the activity we are observing on the cameras.”

Here’s the mum getting an ultrasound: