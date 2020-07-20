Listen Live

Baby Red Pandas Arrive At Toronto Zoo For First Time In 24 Years

Red panda gives birth last week

A red panda gave birth to two baby cubs last week, which makes it the first time a red panda has been pregnant in 24 years.

A video posted to the zoo’s social media shows panda mother Ila caring for the cubs who were born July 14.

In an Instagram statement, the Wildlife Care Keeps say, “Both mom and cubs are doing well. While the first few weeks are critical to the cub’s survival, we are cautiously optimistic based on the activity we are observing on the cameras.”

Here’s the mum getting an ultrasound:

