Listen: Chris Cornell’s previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses ‘Patience’

On what would have been Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday, the late singers estate has shared a previously unreleased cover of the 1989 Guns N’ Roses classic ballad ‘Patience’.

The video was shared on Cornell’s Facebook page with a message that read “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken…and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us- his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Listen to the entire song below: