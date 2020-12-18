Mighty Ducks Reboot Drops Trailer, Release Date in 2021
Something to look forward to in 2021
Although the prices are going up for Disney+ subscriptions, the streaming service has a lot of projects on the way including the reboot of The Mighty Ducks. Slated to be released next year, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has dropped their first trailer featuring Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay.
The 10 episode season arrives sometime in 2021.
The Quack Attack is back#MightyDucks pic.twitter.com/9BDx9MaHRW
— Peter Andrianopoulos (@peterandri) December 11, 2020