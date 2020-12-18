Listen Live

Mighty Ducks Reboot Drops Trailer, Release Date in 2021

Something to look forward to in 2021

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Host Blogs, Morning Show

Although the prices are going up for Disney+ subscriptions, the streaming service has a lot of projects on the way including the reboot of The Mighty Ducks. Slated to be released next year, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has dropped their first trailer featuring Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay.

The 10 episode season arrives sometime in 2021.

