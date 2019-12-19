Toy Drive is Winding Down

As of Friday afternoon the ROCK 95 – KOOL FM Toy Drive will come to an end as the toys need to be distributed to the families who need them through the various agencies the Toy Drive supports in time for Christmas morning.

The generosity of our community is amazing. Every year, we see both the increasing need for people to receive items from the Toy Drive and every year we see our community and business partners step up to meet that need.

Our ROCK 95 Toy Drive coordinator Victoria has been quarterbacking the efforts and behind the scenes it’s really amazing what transpires to make it all come together.

The first thing that hits you when you are at the Toy Drive sorting centre is how sad it is that we have this much need in our local community. Victoria says requests from the various agencies continue to go up year over year, and without the efforts of so many people and corporations coming together, it’s possible we would not have been able to make the demand this year.

The other thing that you notice when you are at the sorting station, is how generous the people in our community are. It is amazing the quality of the toys that people donate and when you see the volume of donations that have been made, you know there is a lot of heart and caring people who live here and while it’s sad to see we even need to have a toy drive, it’s amazing to know there are so many people willing to step in to ensure those kids have a special day Christmas morning, and thanks to your efforts, those kids are going to have the kind of Christmas every kid should have. From all of us, thank you for your support of the ROCK 95- KOOL FM Toy Drive.