10 Best Caesar Garnishes

My kind of Caesars are the ones with the most toppings. It’s like getting a free meal with your drink!

1. Celery



2. Olives



3. Green bean



4. Dill pickle



5. Mini corn-on-the-cob



6. Pickled peppers



7. Pepperoni stick

8. Bacon



9. Asparagus



10. Cocktail onions



And who says you have to choose just one? The more the better!



Hey, go all out! This one comes with hamburgers, chicken wings, onion rings, a pulled pork mac & cheese, and a brownie!!! Because why not?!



