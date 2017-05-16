Listen Live

10 Best Caesar Garnishes

You can really put anything on your Caesar but here are some ideas!

By Food

My kind of Caesars are the ones with the most toppings. It’s like getting a free meal with your drink!

1. Celery


Canadian Family

2. Olives


Pinterest

3. Green bean


Pinterest

4. Dill pickle


Pinterest

5. Mini corn-on-the-cob


Pinterest

6. Pickled peppers


Pinterest

7. Pepperoni stick

Eat and Travel with Sharon

8. Bacon


PURSUIT

9. Asparagus


Pinterest

10. Cocktail onions


TasteSpotting

And who says you have to choose just one? The more the better!


Food Network Canada

Hey, go all out! This one comes with hamburgers, chicken wings, onion rings, a pulled pork mac & cheese, and a brownie!!! Because why not?!


BuzzFeed

 

