10 Best Caesar Garnishes
You can really put anything on your Caesar but here are some ideas!
My kind of Caesars are the ones with the most toppings. It’s like getting a free meal with your drink!
1. Celery
Canadian Family
2. Olives
Pinterest
3. Green bean
Pinterest
4. Dill pickle
Pinterest
5. Mini corn-on-the-cob
Pinterest
6. Pickled peppers
Pinterest
7. Pepperoni stick
8. Bacon
PURSUIT
9. Asparagus
Pinterest
10. Cocktail onions
TasteSpotting
And who says you have to choose just one? The more the better!
Food Network Canada
Hey, go all out! This one comes with hamburgers, chicken wings, onion rings, a pulled pork mac & cheese, and a brownie!!! Because why not?!
BuzzFeed