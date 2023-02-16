Locallicious 2023

Locallicious is back! Running February 24th– March 10th, with over 30 participating local restaurants all offering 3 course meals with pre-fixed prices between $15 -$30 per person.

It’s a great way to get out, enjoy delicious meals and support local, all without breaking the bank. To see all the participating restaurants and to book your reservations go to locallicious.ca.

