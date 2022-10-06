Locallicious is officially back! October 21st to November 6th, with over 40 participating local restaurants all offering 3 course meals with pre-fixed prices around $35 per person.

It’s a great way to get out, enjoy delicious meals and support local, all without breaking the bank. To see all the participating restaurants and to book your reservations go to locallicious.ca.

Locallicious 2022 is presented by The Peggy Hill Team and proudly supported by Rock 95