Tim Hortons is Now Serving Pizza
They're definitely testing the waters with this one
Timmies is trying out a bunch of new menu items of late. They just introduced their rice bowls and now….Pizza.
Flatbread pizzas are only available at a few locations in Toronto right now but that didn’t stop people from putting it all out there on social media.
Ok ok Tim hortons has pizza now ??— BARRY ALLEN (@mikep75446070) August 21, 2022
Can’t imagine ordering a pizza from Tim Hortons pic.twitter.com/yFDCR1auZU— Alex Henein (@stainlessreal) August 21, 2022
Just found out via TikTok that Tim Hortons apparently has pizza now? This feels like a weird fever dream tbh— Calli | Ice Dragon VTuber ❄️ (@calliOwO) August 22, 2022
People here thought we would have flying cars in 2022, instead Tim Hortons Pizza pic.twitter.com/99jPYiKnB0— Halifax ReTales (@HalifaxReTales) August 22, 2022
From the video you can see the price on the menu board is listed as $7.99 for peperoni and chicken parmesan varieties and $6.99 for cheese.
Tim Hortons currently has pizza available at 20 locations in the GTA.