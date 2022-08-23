Listen Live

Tim Hortons is Now Serving Pizza

They're definitely testing the waters with this one

By Food, Morning Show

Timmies is trying out a bunch of new menu items of late. They just introduced their rice bowls and now….Pizza.

Flatbread pizzas are only available at a few locations in Toronto right now but that didn’t stop people from putting it all out there on social media.

From the video you can see the price on the menu board is listed as $7.99 for peperoni and chicken parmesan varieties and $6.99 for cheese.

Tim Hortons currently has pizza available at 20 locations in the GTA.

