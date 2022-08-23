Tim Hortons is Now Serving Pizza

Timmies is trying out a bunch of new menu items of late. They just introduced their rice bowls and now….Pizza.

Flatbread pizzas are only available at a few locations in Toronto right now but that didn’t stop people from putting it all out there on social media.

Ok ok Tim hortons has pizza now ?? — BARRY ALLEN (@mikep75446070) August 21, 2022

Can’t imagine ordering a pizza from Tim Hortons pic.twitter.com/yFDCR1auZU — Alex Henein (@stainlessreal) August 21, 2022

Just found out via TikTok that Tim Hortons apparently has pizza now? This feels like a weird fever dream tbh — Calli | Ice Dragon VTuber ❄️ (@calliOwO) August 22, 2022

People here thought we would have flying cars in 2022, instead Tim Hortons Pizza pic.twitter.com/99jPYiKnB0 — Halifax ReTales (@HalifaxReTales) August 22, 2022

From the video you can see the price on the menu board is listed as $7.99 for peperoni and chicken parmesan varieties and $6.99 for cheese.

Tim Hortons currently has pizza available at 20 locations in the GTA.