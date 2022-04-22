Listen Live

Stephen King Shares Terrifying Recipe on Twitter

His scariest work yet

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Food, Funny, Morning Show

Stephen King has been scaring readers for decades and just shared one of his most terrifying works yet.

He shared very simple Salmon recipe on Twitter earlier this week, which left his fans scratching their heads.

Twitter users were quick to comment on his latest horror story:

 

 

