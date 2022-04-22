Stephen King Shares Terrifying Recipe on Twitter

Stephen King has been scaring readers for decades and just shared one of his most terrifying works yet.

He shared very simple Salmon recipe on Twitter earlier this week, which left his fans scratching their heads.

Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big.

Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it.

Wrap it in damp paper towels.

Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so.

Eat it.

Maybe add a salad. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2022

Twitter users were quick to comment on his latest horror story:

Is this why Pennywise keeps eating children? Cuz you did this to him? — Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books (@IanFortey) April 20, 2022