The Most Expensive Rock Song to Use in a Movie

It's been used in movies like 'Deadpool 2', 'Battleship', and 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Daniel Wall (@danielswall) on TikTok brought up the topic again (he referenced a video he had posted in December) and said ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC costs about $500,000. That doesn’t include the Synchronization fees which are typically between $15,000 to $60,000.

In 2014, it was reported that Varsity Blues (1999) paid the half-million dollars for ‘Thunderstruck’, which Wall referenced in his video.

Check out his video here:

@danielswall Reply to @macsceneishere What Is The Most Expensive Song to Put in a Movie? #singer #songwriter #band #movie #moviesong #sync #money #deadpool #battleship #thor #thorragnarok #acdc #band #thunderstruck #acdcthunderstruck #expensive #inflation @AC/DC #learnsomethingnew ♬ Thunderstruck – AC/DC

(cover photo via Ed Vill flickr)

