The Most Expensive Rock Song to Use in a Movie

Daniel Wall (@danielswall) on TikTok brought up the topic again (he referenced a video he had posted in December) and said ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC costs about $500,000. That doesn’t include the Synchronization fees which are typically between $15,000 to $60,000.

In 2014, it was reported that Varsity Blues (1999) paid the half-million dollars for ‘Thunderstruck’, which Wall referenced in his video.

(cover photo via Ed Vill flickr)