Have You Ever Heard Of A 24/7 Yard Sale?

24 hours a day -- 7 days a week? That's a full time job

By Audio, Food, Morning Show

How would you sell absolutely everything you own, including your house, in a hurry, and it’s all completely legal? Well, this video doesn’t answer that question at all — but it shows a man that for some reason is leaving town and needs to get rid of everything. The audio is incredible as you believe everything this guy says including the fact that everything is for sale 24/7. Most people that use that term use it incorrectly, not this guy, because if you look behind him you’ll see a bed, his bed, and that’s outside for sale — so where is this guy sleeping?

Fort Myers man uses his front yard as 24/7 yard sale

