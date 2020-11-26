You’ve Gotta Check Out Rivers Cuomo’s Project

During the pandemic many people have started new hobbies and activities, and that includes Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, who took time to learn how to code, build websites, and all that techy jazz.

Of course in 2018 he built an app called Drivetimes

The really cool thing is his final project, where he has released and it selling unheard demos from before, and during Weezer!!

2,441 demos!

They’re going for $9 a piece and you get more than just one track. You could get a session that is 1 and a half hours, or even one that is 36 hours!

You can get your hands on all the demos here!

P.S. Have you seen the video for Hero yet?