Watch: The First Trailer For Netflix’s Motley Crue Movie ‘The Dirt’ Has Arrived

Netflix has just released the first trailer for their forthcoming Mötley Crüe movie, The Dirt.

The biopic is based on a book Mötley Crüe published in the early 2000s called The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. “It could’ve happened to anybody,” a voice over reveals in the trailer. “But it didn’t. It happened to us.” The movie is set to star Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, Douglas booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, and Pete Davidson as Elektra A&R rep Tom Zutaut.

Watch the trailer for The Dirt below.

The Dirt is set for release on March 22nd on Netflix.