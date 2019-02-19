Listen Live

Queen Is Set To Perform At The Oscars With Adam Lambert

'Is This The Real Life? Is It Just Fantasy?'

By Entertainment

The Oscars take place this Sunday, February 24th, and a last-minute performer has been added. Queen is set to perform the live event under their current set up as Queen + Adam Lambert.

The Academy made the announcement yesterday, and they’ll be playing the award show because the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five awards, including Best Picture. They tweeted out the announcement by captioning a video of the band performing with, “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?”

Check out the full announcement below.

 

Lead photo courtesy of Marc E.

